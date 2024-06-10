Cheap Sweaty Fun (CSF) first began promoting gigs at the Stow Hill Labour Club in Newport in 1984.

It featured headline band Blurt, a post-punk avant garde trio and local outfit Give Me Memphis.

The gig kickstarted a run of over 300 amazing and memorable nights put on by CSF, and would include some of the first UK performances by Hüsker Dü and the Butthole Surfers, plus unforgettable gigs by the likes of Bad Brains, Hole and Fugazi, as well as hosting gigs on the first UK tours of future megastars Green Day and The Offspring.

They helped to cement the legendary status of TJ’s where they booked many bands which went on to worldwide fame and put Newport on the musical map of the UK when it was dubbed ‘the new Seattle’ in the 90s.

Now the bands that played on that first CSF night have reformed for a special one-off anniversary show at Newport’s Le Pub on Friday, June 21 -- the exact date of the original gig in 1984.

The original line-up of Give Me Memphis – who are still playing to this day – will be performing along with the headline act post-punk innovators Blurt, led by the irrepressible frontman and sax supremo Ted Milton.

Tickets at £12.50 are available from Kriminal Records in Newport Arcade, and Diverse Vinyl in Charles Street, Newport, or you can buy a ticket for the gig on the Le Pub website and claim a cardboard souvenir one at the venue on the night.