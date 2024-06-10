The Muddy Toad, which had been under the management of Carl Gough and his team since March 2023, closed permanently earlier this week.

The news comes after the pub had been suffering from much controversy after being awarded a food hygiene rating of one in July 2023, with a higher rating of four being given following a re-inspection in August 2023.

He said at the time of the re-rating: "We take our responsibility extremely seriously and we are passionate about maintaining the highest possible standards in our business at all times."

They had been given the highest rating in terms of cleanliness at the re-inspection, and received "great feedback" from the inspectors in August.

The controversy had come about when the Muddy Toad was fined in April this year for failing to show its original food hygiene rating sticker of one in August 2023, just before it had a re-inspection that gave it a rating of four.

Announcing the news on their official Facebook page on Thursday, June 6, he said: "Dear friends and loyal guests,

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the permanent closure of The MUDDY TOAD - New Inn.

"This difficult decision comes after much reflection and consideration.

"We are immensely grateful for the support, laughter, and memories we’ve shared with you all.

"Thank you for being part of our journey."

Mr Gough had re-opened the Muddy Toad in March 2023 and promised customers he would aim to “elevate the whole experience” of the Pontypool pub by serving premium wines and food.

Despite these improvements in their food hygiene ratings, Mr Gough has taken the "difficult decision" to close the pub on Newport Road permanently.