Broad Haven, Tenby Castle Beach, Dale, Saundersfoot and Tenby South were ranked in the top 9 in a study by New Care Homes.

Meanwhile, a Ceredigion beach, Tresaith, near Cardigan, was named as the tenth most accessible.

Broad Haven was ranked highest in Pembrokeshire and fifth overall with its coastal paths, sandy shores and wheelchairs available to hire at the beach.

Broad Haven Beach. (Image: Aaron Clayton)This was followed by Tenby Castle Beach in sixth, featuring natural beauty, local wildlife, calm waters and golden sands.

Tenby Castle Beach. (Image: Mal Edwards)Then came Dale in seventh, offering birdwatching and stunning coastal views.

Dale Beach. (Image: Val Colella)Saundersfoot was eighth with its rock pools, local fishing boats and quaint harbour.

Ninth was Tenby South with towering cliffs, caves and more sandy shores.

South Tenby Beach. (Image: Sue Heesom)The study examined various factors including existing ratings, accessibility features, availability of first aid facilities, presence of trained lifeguards during designated hours, convenient parking options including accessible spaces, and availability of wheelchair hire services to ensure beach exploration for everyone.

The Pembrokeshire beaches were only beaten by Porthmeor in Cornwall, Skegness in Lincolnshire, Weymouth in Dorset and Cranfield Bay in County Down.