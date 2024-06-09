South Wales Argus
LIVE: Incident on main roundabout junction in Newport

Live

Incident on Coldra roundabout near McDonalds and M4

Emergency
Newport
By Sallie Phillips

  • We have received a report of an incident on the A48 on the Coldra roundabout junction with the M4
  • AA Traffic Cameras show increasing congestion in the area
  • Emergency services have been contacted

