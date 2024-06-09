The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Marley Valentina Smith, in February 2021.

Louis, who is a 4x Olympic gymnast won the BBC competition in 2012 with his professional dance partner Flavia Cacace, just after his success at the London Games where he claimed a silver and bronze for Britain.

But now he’s revealed he will become a father again on Instagram.

Strictly star Louis Smith to become a father again

Sharing the exciting family update with his 120k followers, the 35-year-old posted a picture of a sonogram.

Louis captioned it with: “It’s so nice we had to do it twice,” along with a laughing face emoji, some red hearts and of course a baby emoji.

Charlie also shared her own photo of the baby scan amid a hamper of pink and blue sweets to announce the news.

She also confirmed the baby was due in December as she wrote: “The best birthday present I could ask for. Due 5.12.24”.

Among the hundreds of comments congratulating the musical and dancing stars, some famous friends were among those to offer their congratulations, including JLS star Aston Merrygold who commented on Louis’ post: “Unbelievable my guy! Congratulations to you all”.

Former Strictly professional Oti Mabuse wrote: “Congratulations”.

Another fellow Strictly pal Ian Waite added: “Aahhhhhhh congratulations”.

Love Island winner and Dancing on Ice contestant Amber Davies shared: “Omg congratulations”.

After winning Strictly, Louis returned to the dancefloor in 2014 for a panto-themed Christmas special, which he also won.

In 2021, he was crowned the first winner of The Masked Dancer in the UK after impressing the judges with his moves while performing as The Carwash.