Members of Gwent Police's Newport East neighbourhood policing team found a Sur-ron bike in the community of Alway in Newport on Sunday morning.

The bike was seized after officers found the rider was a 10-year-old child.

Officers also found that the rider had no helmet, no licence and no insurance for the bike, which they have described it as a "very powerful bike".

According to the police, the bike could "result in a fatality" if not ridden properly.

The seizure was announced on their official Newport Officers page just after 10.45am on Sunday, June 9.