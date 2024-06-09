OFFICERS seized a 'dangerous' bike after it was spotted being ridden by a child around a community in Newport.
Members of Gwent Police's Newport East neighbourhood policing team found a Sur-ron bike in the community of Alway in Newport on Sunday morning.
The bike was seized after officers found the rider was a 10-year-old child.
Officers also found that the rider had no helmet, no licence and no insurance for the bike, which they have described it as a "very powerful bike".
According to the police, the bike could "result in a fatality" if not ridden properly.
The seizure was announced on their official Newport Officers page just after 10.45am on Sunday, June 9.
East Neighbourhood officers have seized a Sur-ron this morning after it was seen riding around Alway by a 10year old child.— Gwent Police | Newport Officers (@GPNewport) June 9, 2024
❌️ No helmet
❌️ No licence
❌️ No insurance
This is a very powerful bike that could result in a fatality. #Protect&Reassure #NPTeast pic.twitter.com/DdLj8CVLXM
