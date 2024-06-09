The closures will be on an overnight period over two weeks near the Over Ross roundabout and the M50 Travellers Rest roundabout.

The works will involve two separate phases of road closure, one from Monday, June 17 to Tuesday, June 18 and the other from Thursday, June 20 to Friday, June 21.

The first phase of works will involve the closure of the A449 northbound between Over Ross roundabout and M50 Travellers Rest roundabout, and a full closure of the A449 southbound approaching the M50 Travellers Rest.

This will mean the roads will be closed from 9pm on Monday, June 17 to 6am on Tuesday, June 18.

The second phase of works will involve the full closure of the M50 westbound from M50 junction two to M50 Travellers Rest.

This closure will be in place from 9pm on Thursday, June 20 until 6am on Friday, June 21.

During these closures, clearly signed diversion routes will be in place.

The closures were confirmed by Ross-on-Wye Town Council, who had been contacted by National Highways on Thursday, June 6.

If any residents have any questions, they are asked to contact National Highways directly on 0300 123 5000 or email info@nationalhighways.co.uk.