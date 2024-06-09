Laura Stuart, of Trelewis, began attending a Slimming World group in nearby Ystrad Mynach in July 2023; after realising she no longer had the energy to spend time with her two young children.

Laura, 28, has two boys aged four and one, and discovered that she was no longer able to run and play with them after putting a lot of weight on after her pregnancies.

Despite being in and out of slimming groups for the past seven years, Laura had never really found a group that suited her, until she found a Slimming World group led by Joe Creese in Ystrad Mynach.

Laura decided to go back to slimming so she could 'run and play' with her two boys (Image: Laura Stuart) Laura said: “I didn’t have much energy to look after my children and run after them play with them, so I decided I needed to go back to slimming.

“I’d found it tricky finding a group that worked for me, but then I found a totally different class and they were all welcoming, made me felt comfortable and I knew soon as I walked into Joe’s class, she was the girl for me.”

Laura said her children and a “fear of dying” have been her key motivators to lose the weight.

Laura says her children and her health have been her 'biggest motivation' (Image: Laura Stuart) Laura’s weight loss journey has been a real rollercoaster over the past seven years, but after having been with this group for 11 months, she has already smashed her original weight loss target of five stone by the holidays in June.

Now, as she is due to get married in August 2025, her new target is to have lost eight or nine stone in time for the big day.

She added: “When I first joined Joe’s group, I was around 19 stone. It’s the heaviest I’ve ever been but with Joe and the group’s help, I’ve been able to get and keep the weight off, which I would never have been able to do alone.

“Since losing the weight, I can now go to the gym, go jogging and even do a 5k run without stopping, which I never thought I would do."

Laura says she weighed 19 stone at her heaviest before joining Joe's Slimming World group (Image: Laura Stuart)

She continued: “Last year, I didn’t have the confidence to do any of that, and couldn’t think of anything worse, but now I just feel amazing.”

As part of her journey, Laura and the rest of the group recently ran the Race for Life 5k in May this year, and have already raised almost £4,000.

Laura recently completed the 5k Race for Life in May with other slimmers, helping to raise nearly £4,000 (Image: Laura Stuart) Laura’s confidence has grown over the past few months, with group leader Joe describing her as “the chrysalis who turned into a butterfly”.

Joe added: “The whole thing is a family affair for Laura, as her mum is with us too, so that support has been great.

“I’m so proud of Laura – she’s been through so much with her son being ill and having to juggle a busy family.

“Her story is incredible, and she has this amazing tenacity. I’ve watched her self-esteem and confidence grow so much, and it shows her determination. I have no doubt she will hit target, and she has the determination to stay there.”

Slimming World with Joe Creese meets at the Penalta RFC ground in Ystrad Mynach on Mondays at 5.30pm, Wednesdays at 7.30am, 9.30am and 10.30am, and they are currently looking to recruit new consultants from their member base.

If you are looking to join Slimming World or become a consultant, you can contact Joe Creese through Facebook, by calling +44 7530 343262 or emailing joeslimmingworld@btinternet.com