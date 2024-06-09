South Wales Argus
LIVE: Busy city road blocked due to vehicle fire

A4232 Culverhouse Cross blocked due to vehicle fire

Emergency
Vale Of Glamorgan
By Sallie Phillips

  • A main route in Cardiff is partially blocked due to a vehicle fire
  • Heavy traffic is currently reported on the A4232, which is expected to remain blocked and busy for some time
  • Fire crews have attended the scene

