A CAR has been seized after the driver was found to not have any insurance.
Officers from Gwent Police's operations and support team seized the car after the driver was found to be using an employer's car to drive to a second job on the other side of the country.
The car was also found to not be insured and be on trade plates.
The driver was prosecuted when the car was seized after no attempt had been made by the driver to check if there was any insurance cover.
Gwent Police confirmed the seizure in a post on X, formerly Twitter, at around 2.45pm on Sunday, June 9, alongside a picture of the car and trade plates.
They said: "This driver decided to use a vehicle that belonged to one of his employers to drive to a second job he had on the other side of the country without insurance and on trade plates.
"No effort to check insurance cover.
"Car seized, driver prosecuted."
🚫🚗— Gwent Police | Operations & Support (@gpoperations) June 9, 2024
