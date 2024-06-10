The Black Prince, in Ynysddu will be closing on Sunday, June 30, after its current owners have been struggling with the "rising operational costs and rent increase".

Known for its "fabulous" Sunday roasts, the Black Prince has been a family-run pub, under the ownership of the current management team for the last five years.

According to its website, the team have always focused on "providing excellent customer service and satisfaction for our guests", by offering a "warm and welcoming atmosphere" in the heart of the community that is "perfect for all the family".

The pub also features a beer garden, outdoor children's play area, and a large function room that can cater up to 50 people for birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and funerals.

However, the increasing cost of living has finally caught up with the current management team, who posted the sad news of the closure on their Facebook page on Tuesday, June 4, just after 2pm.

The post read: "We regret to inform you that we will be closing ours doors on the night of Sunday 30th June 2024.

"Unfortunately due to the rising operational costs and rent increase it’s no longer sustainable to continue this adventure with you.

"We would like to thank all the amazing staff we have for sticking by us over the past five years but most of all a massive shout out to all the customers (Past & Present) that have remained with us even through tough times.

"As of Sunday 9th June, we will operate cash only as the card machines have to be returned.

"We have an amazing Artist booked for Saturday 29th June for our last official weekend.

"Hopefully you will join us a farewell party on Saturday 6th July for Karaoke / Disco.

"Our restaurant will close throughout the weekdays effective immediately.

"We will remain cooking our Sunday roasts up until Sunday 30th June.

"We wish all the best for the Black Prince to succeed when it’s under new management.

"Adele and Team."

The Black Prince may reopen under new management in the future, but in the meantime, customers took to Facebook to share their dismay at the announcement.

One commenter said: "No one’s going to run it as good as you pair, they’ve got very big shoes to fill! Thank you both for your hard work and welcome, won’t be the same without you."

Another wished them good luck and added: "I’m so sorry to hear this you have a fantastic place."

Many others shared how they were "so gutted" to hear the news and praised the current management for their dedication to the pub.