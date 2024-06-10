Thousands of motorcyclists travelled from London to Myers’ hometown in Barrow-in-Furness on Saturday (June 8) as part of the first Dave Day.

Myers, who was part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo with co-presenter King, died in February at the age of 66 after suffering from cancer.

Following Myers’ death, his hometown in Cumbria organised the tribute day which also included a music concert and a service of remembrance.

The #DaveDay convoy passing Junction 27 of the M6 at Parbold just now, celebrating the life of Hairy Biker Dave Myers 🏍️ pic.twitter.com/gCzo7GdUjD — Adam McClean (@Adam_McClean) June 8, 2024

The day raised funds for the Institute of Cancer Research, London, and children’s charity the NSPCC.

Si King and Dave Myers’ wife Lili thank fans for ‘emotional’ Dave Day

When Si asked Lily how she was feeling at the start of the "thank you" message posted on X, she replied: “Very tired and emotional. Yesterday we had a Dave Day, it was an amazing day.

“On the bikes crying our eyes out when all those beautiful people were greeting us from every bridge that we went under on the motorway and getting into Barrow.”

Si said there were at least 200,000 people lining the route and it was “absolutely overwhelming”.

He continued: “Thank you so very much from the bottom of our hearts because it’s just overwhelming and we’re kind of lost for words really.

“What a way to wake up after a Dave Day, amazing.”

A thank you message from Si & Lil to all of you who took part in Dave Day yesterday.#davesday #daveday pic.twitter.com/e0IKPHQebR — Hairy Bikers (@HairyBikers) June 9, 2024

Lili added: “Please accept our thanks from the bottom of our souls and let’s have another Dave Day.”

King also spoke to BBC Breakfast from north-west London on Saturday morning and said the event would be a “celebration of my best friend that we’ve lost” and it will be “very emotional”.

“You never know how these things are going to impact you, it is a celebration of Dave’s life”, he continued.

“That’s why we’re here because he was so irritatingly positive all of the time. And we love him and that’s why we’re here.”

King added he wants people to say they are having a “Dave Day” instead of a “great day”.