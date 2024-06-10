During the ceremony, held on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall, it is understood the King will carry out the review of the Guardsmen and officers from an Ascot Landau carriage with the Queen.

The change from last year’s ceremony, where Charles inspected the troops on horseback, reflects earlier Buckingham Palace briefings where it was highlighted that each engagement by the King would be reviewed and adaptations made when advised by doctors.

The colour which will be “trooped” past the massed ranks of guardsmen and officers will be from Number 9 Company, Irish Guards.

The Irish Guards were deeply touched to receive a letter from our Colonel, Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales this morning.

We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes.

Quis Separabit@KensingtonRoyal@ArmyInLondon pic.twitter.com/KQUgB1RmBE — Irish Guards (@irish_guards) June 8, 2024

When is Trooping the Colour?





Trooping the Colour will take place in central London next Saturday (June 15), which has marked the official birthday of the British sovereign for over 260 years.

But today (June 8) will see The Colonel’s Review of Trooping the Colour, held seven days ahead of the famous ceremony.

Lieutenant Colonel James Shaw, Brigade Major of the Household Division, who designed this year’s Trooping spectacle, said confirmation of the King’s presence was “wonderful”.

He said: “Firstly, that’s fantastic news but, secondly, that means we have to step our game up even more.

“It’s just wonderful. I think the King’s service at the moment is an inspiration to us all, he’s our Colonel-in-Chief so the birthday parade needs to be even better than normal.”

What is Trooping the Colour?





It includes more than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians who all come together for a military display.

The parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside members of the royal family on horseback and in carriages.

There is often an RAF fly-past which the royal family watches from the iconic balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Recommended reading:

Why does King Charles III have two birthdays?





The monarchs of Britain have two birthdays due to the weather, reports The Independent.

As the birthday celebrations usually take place outdoors, Trooping the Colour takes place each June if the member of the royal family in charge wasn’t born in the summer months of the year.

The King's official birthday is on November 14 and towards the end of 2024, he will be 76 years old.

In 2023, he was the first monarch in more than 30 years to ride a horse throughout Trooping the Colour.

Who was the first monarch to have two birthdays?

The tradition was started by King George II in 1748, with his November birthday being too cold for a celebratory parade.