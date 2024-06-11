ABIGAIL JANE COTTERILL, 24, of Sutton Road, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 60mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 25 on October 7, 2023.

She must pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KATIE STRONG, 29, of Monmouth Drive, Newport must pay £505 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALEX EDWARDS, 27, of Honeyfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for four years after pleading guilty to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without due care and attention on May 20.

The defendant must complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity and pay a £120 fine, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

TOM PREECE, 20, of Castle Street, Tredegar must pay £235 in a fine and costs after he admitted failing to comply with community order requirements.

GEORGE NEWMAN, 22, of Coed Duon View, Pentwynmawr, Caerphilly must pay £1,490 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cliff Street, Blackwood on November 16, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

STEPHEN HARVEY, 65, of Tern Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for riding a motorcycle without insurance on Brickyard Lane, Newport on November 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

IASMIN COVACIU, 20, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street, Bargoed on November 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA TERRENCE LESLIE PARKER, 26, of Berllanlwyd Street, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly must pay £673 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Hengoed Road, Cefn Hengoed on November 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BYRON POOLE, 69, of Brynteg Avenue, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 12, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.