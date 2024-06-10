Esure reported that since the introduction of the 20mph limit in Wales in September 2023, there has been a significant drop in vehicle damage claims.

Notably, Wales was one of the first global countries, and the first in the UK, to introduce a countrywide 20mph speed limit.

The decision was backed by initial results from trials conducted in 2022, revealing a 3mph decrease in speeds.

The nationwide implementation of the limit appears to have brought about a decline in speed on residential roads in villages and town centres.

Rob Clark, head of motor underwriting at Esure, shed light on the impact of the restriction.

Mr Clark said: "We can see a clear drop in vehicle damage claims in Wales since the 20mph speed restriction was introduced in September 2023.

"During a time when we usually see these claims rise, they dropped and have continued to do so in Q1 2024.

"The restriction is clearly having an impact."

Rod King MBE, founder of 20's Plenty, highlighted the broad set of benefits stemming from reduced speeding.

"This confirms on a national scale the benefits from lower speeds not only reducing casualties and danger but also providing a benefit to drivers in reduced insurance claims," Mr King said.

"The reductions are both statistically significant and timely in showing the reduction in road danger from implementing 20mph limits on a national basis."

The Welsh Government had put the speed limit in place for a number of reasons.

They said that the rationale for reducing speed limits on restricted roads to 20mph is much wider than simply to reduce traffic speeds.

In the interim report, the Welsh Government said: "It is intended to be a major behaviour change programme which benefits communities and therefore the well-being of people in Wales."

They further emphasised the impact of slower speeds on collision severity and frequency, supporting fewer serious or fatal injuries to pedestrians and cyclists.