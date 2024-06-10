Craig Williams, 40, was also locked up for stealing razors valued at £220 on two occasions at Asda on the city’s Lower Dock Street.

The defendant, of Palmyra Place, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft.

The offences occurred between March 11 and May 28, Newport Magistrates' Court was told.

Williams was sent to prison for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £289.99 in compensation.