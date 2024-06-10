From time to time, many of us struggle to pay attention on the thing we're supposed to be doing - especially in the world of social media scrolling.

In fact, 41% of Brits have admitted that their concentration has gotten significantly worse since the pandemic, according to research from the energy and focus brand Pro Plus.

From making changes to your environment or adjusting your sleep routine, there are plenty of things that you can do to get your concentration back on track.

Make changes to your environment and sleeping routine to help improve your concentration. ( Getty Images) (Image: Bartek Szewczyk/Westend61/Cover Images)

Neuroscientist Dr Jack Lewis has shared five ways that you can help improve your focus that you should consider adopting into your everyday life.

5 concentration tips for your everyday life

Movement

Moving your body can significantly increase your ability to focus, according to Dr Lewis.

He suggests that you could implement some simple exercise into your daily routine like a daily walk.

The neuroscientist added: "Exercise releases a protein called a brain-derived neurotrophic factor, or BDNF, which supports nerve cell growth - something that's key to improving your ability to concentrate, as well as memorise and learn."

Environment

If you need to concentrate on a task, you should strive to find a quiet space to avoid any distractions.

You should also limit your use of your digital devices to avoid you scrolling on your socials when you should be doing other things.

Dr Lewis continued: "Constant notifications and interruptions can increase stress and reduce our ability to sustain attention.

"By limiting distractions, we can reduce the cognitive load on our brain and improve our ability to focus and concentrate."

Sleep

It's no secret that getting a good night's sleep is crucial to our brain's health but it's important for our concentration too.

It is recommended that people get between seven and nine hours of sleep every night.

The neuroscientist commented: "During sleep, the brain consolidates memories and processes information, which can help improve cognitive performance the next day."

Taking supplements and sticking to a daily routine are among the tips you should adopt to improve your concentration. ( Getty Images) (Image: Getty Images)

Routine

Trying to stick to a daily routine also helps to create stability and makes it easier for you to focus on the tracks in front of you, Dr Lewis advised.

He added: "Our brains thrive on structure so removing small and unnecessary decisions every day allows your mind to channel its attention to the important things".

The neuroscientist also recommends scheduling in "regular, short breaks".

Supplements

Dr Lewis says that our brains "rely on nutrition to survive" which means that it can be beneficial to incorporate supplements into your daily routine

"Nootropic supplements - those that support cognitive function - can be particularly effective in helping your brain work at its best," he explained.

The neuroscientist also recommended Nootropic ingredients including B vitamins, caffeine and adaptogens such as ginseng and guarana.