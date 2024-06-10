The popular streaming service is known for hit TV shows and movies including the likes of Baby Reindeer, Bridgerton, Black Mirror and All Quiet on the Western Front.

Netflix can be found on most smart TVs. But as of next month the app is set to be removed from 42 Sony TV models.

Netflix app to be removed from more than 40 Sony TV models - see which ones

Netflix announced that on July 24, 2024 the streaming app would no longer be supported on some 2014 Sony BRAVIATM LCD TVs due to "technical limitations".

The Sony models that will be affected by this change announced by Netflix are:

S9 Series

KD-65S9005B

KD-75S9005B

W5 Series

KDL-48W585B

W6 Series

KDL-40W605B

KDL-48W605B

KDL-60W605B

W7 Series

KDL-32W705B

KDL-32W706B

KDL-42W705B

KDL-42W706B

KDL-50W705B

KDL-50W706B

W70 Series

KDL-32W705C

KDL-40W705C

KDL-48W705C

W8 Series

KDL-42W805B

KDL-42W815B

KDL-42W817B

KDL-42W828B

KDL-42W829B

KDL-50W805B

KDL-50W815B

KDL-50W817B

KDL-50W828B

KDL-50W829B

KDL-55W805B

KDL-55W815B

KDL-55W817B

KDL-55W828B

KDL-55W829B

W85 Series

KDL-60W855B

W95 Series

KDL-55W955B

KDL-65W955B

X85 Series

KD-49X8505B

KD-55X8505B

KD-65X8505B

KD-70X8505B

X9 Series

KD-55X9005B

KD-65X9005B

KD-79X9005B

X95 Series

KD-65X9505B

KD-85X9505B

Speaking to people with the above mentioned TVs, Sony added: "You can continue to use the Netflix app on your TV until July 23, 2024.

"After this date, it will be removed from the Apps menu on all affected models."

How to watch Netflix on TV once the app is removed

But for those that own one of the affected TVs, don't worry. You will still be able to watch Netflix on your TV after July 23.

To watch Netflix on your affected Sony TV you can:

Use a Chromecast or Fire TV stick (HDMI port required)

Access Netflix via a laptop and then connect it to your TV via a HDMI cable

Use a compatible Sony PlayStation or Microsoft Xbox console

For more information you can visit the Sony or Netflix website.

This is not the first time Netflix has been removed from Sony TVs, according to The Sun.

Late last year the streaming platform revealed that a number of TVs from 2012 and 2013 would no longer be able to support the app.

The Netflix app was removed from those affected TVs in February 2024.

