P!nk will perform at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Tuesday (June 11) night and as a safety precaution, a number of road closures will be in place.
The American pop star is bringing her Summer Carnival 2024 tour to Cardiff on Tuesday and will perform along with special guests The Script, Gayle and Kid Cut Up.
To ensure concert-goers can get to and from Principality Stadium safely there will be a number of road closures in place around the stadium and in Cardiff city centre.
Some of these road closures will be in place from as early as 7am on Tuesday and will run until as late as 12am on Wednesday (June 12).
📣🕺 Reminder! P!NK's Summer Carnival Tuesday 11th June.— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 9, 2024
Don’t get caught out - check before you travel
Traffic increases by approximately 15% on the M4 near Cardiff during events in Principality Stadium 👇
Plan ahead and play it safe https://t.co/pJpjIyWEGz pic.twitter.com/iUPI6WT2f8
Full list of Cardiff road closures for Pink's Principality Stadium show
These road closures will be in place on Tuesday (June 11) for P!nk's Summer Carnival 2024 tour show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, according to Visit Cardiff:
From 7am
In order to protect queuing fans, the following roads will be closed from 7am:
- Scott Road
- Park Street
Full city centre road closure from 3pm
The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place between 3pm and midnight:
- Kingsway (North Road junction to Duke Street junction)
- Cowbridge Road East (Cathedral Road junction to Westgate Street junction)
- Tudor Street (Clare Road junction to Wood Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)
- Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place junctions to Tudor Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted
- Station Terrace and Guildford Street (Newport Road junction to Churchill Way junction) will be access for buses only
The following roads will be closed in their entirety:
- Duke Street
- Castle Street
- High Street
- Saint Mary Street
- Caroline Street
- Wood Street
- Central Square
- Westgate Street
- Quay Street
- Guildhall Place
- Golate
- Park Street
- Havelock Street
- Scott Road
Other road closures
Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after to ensure the safety of train passengers arriving and departing from the station.
Access to part of the Civic Centre will be managed throughout the day, with access only allowed for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.
Roads affected by this include:
- King Edward VII Avenue
- Museum Avenue
- City Hall Road
- College Road
- Gorsedd Gardens Road
Traffic on the M4
Motorists heading to the P!nk concert at Principality Stadium on Tuesday (June 11) are being urged to plan their journey ahead of time as there is set to be more traffic on the road.
Traffic Wales said: "Traffic increases by approximately 15% on the M4 near Cardiff during international events."
