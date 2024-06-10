The American pop star is bringing her Summer Carnival 2024 tour to Cardiff on Tuesday and will perform along with special guests The Script, Gayle and Kid Cut Up.

To ensure concert-goers can get to and from Principality Stadium safely there will be a number of road closures in place around the stadium and in Cardiff city centre.

Some of these road closures will be in place from as early as 7am on Tuesday and will run until as late as 12am on Wednesday (June 12).

📣🕺 Reminder! P!NK's Summer Carnival Tuesday 11th June.



Don’t get caught out - check before you travel



Traffic increases by approximately 15% on the M4 near Cardiff during events in Principality Stadium 👇



Full list of Cardiff road closures for Pink's Principality Stadium show

These road closures will be in place on Tuesday (June 11) for P!nk's Summer Carnival 2024 tour show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, according to Visit Cardiff:

From 7am

In order to protect queuing fans, the following roads will be closed from 7am:

Scott Road

Park Street

Full city centre road closure from 3pm

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place between 3pm and midnight:

Kingsway (North Road junction to Duke Street junction)

Cowbridge Road East (Cathedral Road junction to Westgate Street junction)

Tudor Street (Clare Road junction to Wood Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place junctions to Tudor Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted

Station Terrace and Guildford Street (Newport Road junction to Churchill Way junction) will be access for buses only

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

Duke Street

Castle Street

High Street

Saint Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

Other road closures

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after to ensure the safety of train passengers arriving and departing from the station.

Access to part of the Civic Centre will be managed throughout the day, with access only allowed for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Roads affected by this include:

King Edward VII Avenue

Museum Avenue

City Hall Road

College Road

Gorsedd Gardens Road

Traffic on the M4

Motorists heading to the P!nk concert at Principality Stadium on Tuesday (June 11) are being urged to plan their journey ahead of time as there is set to be more traffic on the road.

Traffic Wales said: "Traffic increases by approximately 15% on the M4 near Cardiff during international events."