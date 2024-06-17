Look no further, as we list a house which is on the market right now, and would serve you and the family well for years to come with some personal touches.

This house, located on Gaer Park Road in Newport, is a three-bed semi-detached property for sale with simple yet modern fittings to provide a blank canvas for future homeowners.

Outside of three-bed house (Image: Rightmove)

The residence offers a warm and inviting space with a large lounge that acts as a focal point, featuring patio doors that open up to reveal a sprawling rear garden.

Kitchen (Image: Rightmove)

Living room (Image: Rightmove)

While the garden needs some much-needed TLC, the house offers natural light in all of the rooms to give it a bright and airy feel.

Bedroom 1 (Image: Rightmove)

Bedroom 2 (Image: Rightmove)

Two spacious double-bedrooms are on the first floor which have been designed with comfort and relaxation in mind.

A single room is also offered on the upper level of the house which is currently being used as a walk-in wardrobe.

Living room (Image: Rightmove)

Room converted into a walk-in wardrobe (Image: Rightmove)

A drop down ladder leads to a fully boarded attic space which can potentially be converted into another bedroom.

The garden hosts a generously sized summer house, ideal for basking in the sun or hosting guests.

Outside of three-bed house (Image: Rightmove)

The estate agents are offering the property as no chain with great links to the M4.

The house is available to view on Rightmove, priced at £200,000.