The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, June 9, with Gwent Police officers in attendance alongside colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Police closed the A468 near Trecenydd around 3am on Sunday after receiving a report of a crash around 1.15am.

The road was later reopened just before 6am.

The statement from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a collision on the A468 near Trecenydd at around 1.15am on Sunday 9 June.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved one car.

"A man and a woman, both aged 20, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to call 101 or DM us quoting 2400189563."