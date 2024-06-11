The Grammy and BRIT-nominated, platinum-selling British band will be visiting North America, Europe and back home to the UK with the tour concluding at London’s O2 Arena on November 7.

The tour comes on the heels of their highly anticipated fourth studio album I Love You So F***ing Much.

The new album, set for release on July 19, weaves intimate love stories set against the backdrop of the vast universe.

Each story explores love in its many forms, using expansive and retro-futuristic production to delve into the "shapelessness of love."

In tandem with their tour announcement, Glass Animals also released new single, "A Tear In Space (Airlock)."

The song grapples with a type of love that is all-consuming, to the point where you lose yourself entirely.

It not only explores the dynamic of control and dominance but also the polarity of pleasure and pain that comes with giving oneself over to someone else’s desires.

Directors Taylor Fauntleroy and Drew Kirsch's comment on the single’s music video hints at the band’s creative process.

They said: "This concept really began with Dave’s idea to get himself in a wind tunnel and throw things at him, which sounded great until we realised we might kill him and/or get sued.

"That led to us to really work to visualise the emotional experience of A Tear in Space and find abstract techniques to tell this story."

Frontman Dave Bayley sheds further light on the narrative load the visuals bear.

He said: "The roses, the dining table, the candles and the suit are all symbols of love and care.

"All juxtaposed by a big cold scientific machine made of blades that can only blow things away and destroy.

"The blades get faster as you get closer.

"It peels the layers off you until there are none left, and then it stretches you and pulls you apart until you’re obliterated."

Before their Cardiff gig, Glass Animals will be performing in Glasgow, Manchester and Nottingham.

After Cardiff, the band will conclude their mammoth tour with a performance in London.

The tour kicks off in the USA in August.