POLICE have found a wanted 27-year-old man after sharing an appeal online.

Gwent Police issued a thank you to their followers on X (formerly Twitter) after finding 27-year-old Callum Taylor from the Gelligaer area in Caerphilly.

The force said Mr Taylor has been found and arrested, as of 10.22am on Monday, June 10, 2024.

Gwent Police said: "Thank you for sharing our appeal."