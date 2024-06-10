POLICE have found a wanted 27-year-old man after sharing an appeal online.
Gwent Police issued a thank you to their followers on X (formerly Twitter) after finding 27-year-old Callum Taylor from the Gelligaer area in Caerphilly.
The force said Mr Taylor has been found and arrested, as of 10.22am on Monday, June 10, 2024.
Gwent Police said: "Thank you for sharing our appeal."
