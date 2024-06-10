The Italian professional dancer, 33, has been on the BBC One celebrity dancing show since 2015 when he reached the grand final with Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote.

But the BBC on Monday (June 10) announced the line-up of professionals taking part in the 2024 series of Strictly and Pernice was not among those taking part.

Giovanni Pernice accused of “abusive or threatening" behaviour

Pernice's absence from the 2024 Strictly line-up comes amid allegations of “abusive or threatening" behaviour aimed at the professional dancer while on the BBC show.

It has been reported the BBC is looking into three separate complaints about Pernice's conduct while working as a professional dancer on Strictly, a role he has held on the BBC since 2015.

A legal firm acting on behalf of the complainants said the broadcaster is “evidence gathering” but the BBC has not confirmed any probe has begun.

The 33-year-old released a statement on Instagram last month (on May 19) rejecting claims of any "abusive or threatening" behaviour.

Pernice's most recent partner on Strictly 2023 was Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington, who left the BBC ballroom show early, citing "medical reasons".

She later revealed she was “diagnosed with mild PTSD” and received death threats following her stint on Strictly.

Since leaving the show there have been reports Abbington and Pernice clashed and had rows during their time together on Strictly.

So much so Abbington, who played Mary Watson on BBC's Sherlock, did not return for the 2023 final with all the other celebrities.

Amid the ongoing allegations surrounding Pernice, Abbington has spoken out branding her former dance partner "nasty" and "awful", according to the Mail Online.

The 55-year-old actress, the Mail Online claims, said: "I asked for them (Strictly rehearsals) to be recorded, it was me.

"Giovanni is nasty. He was awful to a few of us, a group of us."

Abbington added: "You don’t understand how awful this all is.

"Giovanni’s fans have started trolling me now. I have had to come off social media and I’m getting death threats.

"All of this because I didn’t enjoy a television programme. I didn’t enjoy it because of all of this."

BBC confirms presenters, judges and professional Dancers for Strictly Come Dancing 2024

While Pernice will not return for the 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing a host of other familiar faces will.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back as presenters of the BBC show in 2024 while Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel-Horwood and Anton Du Beke will once again take up the role of judges.

After a year off the show due to her battle with stage three breast cancer Amy Dowden will return to Strictly 2024 as a professional dancer, along with the likes of Dianne Buswell and Vito Coppola - who won the 2023 series with Ellie Leach.

The other professional dancers taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2024 are:

An exact start date for the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing which will air in 2024 is yet to be revealed, but the BBC confirmed it would return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer "this Autumn".