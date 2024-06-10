Mosley's wife, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley, confirmed his death on Sunday (June 9) after an extensive search operation found his body on a rocky area beside Agia Marina on the Greek Island of Symi.

In a statement from his agent to the PA news agency, Dr Clare Bailey Mosley said: “I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.

“We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days.

“My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special.”

She said the family were “so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi” who worked “tirelessly” to help find Mosley.

Dr Bailey Mosley added: “I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank-you all.”

This Morning pays tribute to Michael Mosley after his "tragic" death

This Morning is the latest to pay tribute to Mosley as they went to air for the first time since his death on Monday (June 10) morning.

This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley described Mosley's death as "tragic" and devastating before speaking to guests - Dr Phil Hammond (from Trust Me I'm a Doctor) and Dr Sara Kayat - who had both worked with and knew the TV doctor.

Dr Kayat talked about Mosley's "child like curiosity" and how he was always happy to be the guinea pig when testing ways of helping people become healthier.

This Morning's Gyles Brandreth also paid tribute to Mosley saying he'd had an "impact on many people".

Brandreth added: "He was a lovely human being and he made a real difference."

Mosley appeared on This Morning "several times" throughout his career.

This Morning had previously released a statement on Sunday (June 9) following news of Mosley's death.

The statement, on X (formerly Twitter), said: "We’re all heartbroken to hear that Michael Mosley has died at the age of 67.

"Everyone at This Morning is thinking of Clare, their four children and the rest of Michael’s family and friends at this extremely sad time."

Viewers of the ITV morning show paid their own tributes to Mosley.

Commenting on This Morning's post on X one viewer said: "Terribly sad news. A lovely man and great broadcaster. My deepest condolences to his family. He will be very much missed."

Another added: "He inspired so many to lead healthy lifestyles and being a follower of the 5:2 I reversed my early onset diabetes.

"His legacy will hopefully be millions living healthier longer lives. His family and friends are in our thoughts. RIP."

A third person commented, "Michael was a prime example of how one person can make a difference. A real loss to the world that we weren't ready for."