A MAN has been charged with having 800g of drugs with intent to supply.
Andre Brown, 22, from Newport appeared before the city’s magistrates' court accused of possession with intent to supply cannabis.
He is alleged to have done so on April 8.
Brown, of Somerton Park, was remanded in custody.
The defendant is due to appear before the crown court on July 4.
