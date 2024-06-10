Planning permission for a housing development there was granted in 2019, with a stipulation that more detailed information on the proposals would have to be lodged with the council within five years.

That time limit is set to expire shortly – but the council has now received an application seeking another two years to file the “reserved matters” plans, which set out more specific details of any construction that will take place.

The Virginia Park site currently has “outline” planning permission for up to 350 homes, a “public open space”, a community building, and various access points.

The application for a two-year extension to submit the more detailed plans is currently out for consultation, and can be viewed on the Caerphilly County Borough Council website under reference 24/0393/NCC.