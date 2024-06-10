The American pop star will not be the only act performing at Principality Stadium on Tuesday, with to concert to also feature performances from special guests including The Script.

The Principality Stadium gates are set to open at 5pm on Tuesday for the show, according to the venue's website.

From road closures to parking and everything in between, here's all you need to know ahead of P!nk;s show in Cardiff this week.

Who's supporting Pink in Cardiff?





P!nk will be joined by three special guests in Cardiff for her Summer Carnival 2024 tour show:

The Script

Gayle

Kid Cut Up

Are there still tickets left to see Pink at Principality Stadium?





If you are looking for some last-minute tickets to P!nk's Cardiff show you're in luck.

There are still a number of re-sale tickets available (at the time of publication) to purchase via the Ticketmaster website.

The remaining re-sale tickets range in price from £123.77 to £536.27.

Full list of Cardiff road closures for Pink's Principality Stadium show

The following road closures will be in place on Tuesday (June 11) for P!nk's Summer Carnival 2024 tour show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, according to Visit Cardiff:

From 7am

In order to protect queuing fans, the following roads will be closed from 7am:

Scott Road

Park Street

Full city centre road closure from 3pm

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place between 3pm and 12am on Wednesday (June 12):

Kingsway (North Road junction to Duke Street junction)

Cowbridge Road East (Cathedral Road junction to Westgate Street junction)

Tudor Street (Clare Road junction to Wood Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place junctions to Tudor Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted

Station Terrace and Guildford Street (Newport Road junction to Churchill Way junction) will be access for buses only

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

Duke Street

Castle Street

High Street

Saint Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

Bus services will be diverted while the city centre road closures are in place (see the relevant operator's website for more details).

📣🕺 Reminder! P!NK's Summer Carnival Tuesday 11th June.



Don’t get caught out - check before you travel



Traffic increases by approximately 15% on the M4 near Cardiff during events in Principality Stadium 👇



Other road closures

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after to ensure the safety of train passengers arriving and departing from the station.

Access to part of the Civic Centre will be managed throughout the day, with access only allowed for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Roads affected by this include:

King Edward VII Avenue

Museum Avenue

City Hall Road

College Road

Gorsedd Gardens Road

Traffic on the M4

Motorists heading to the P!nk concert at Principality Stadium on Tuesday are being urged to plan their journey ahead of time as there is set to be more traffic on the road.

Traffic Wales said: "Traffic increases by approximately 15% on the M4 near Cardiff during international events."

Parking in Cardiff for Pink Concert

For those planning on driving to the P!nk Summer Carnival tour concert at Principality Stadium, there are a number of parking options available.

There is event day parking available, according to Visit Cardiff, at:

Civic Centre (£20 or £30 for coaches, open 8am on Tuesday until 12am on Wednesday)

Sophia Gardens (£20, open 8am on Tuesday until 12am on Wednesday)

Other parking options within the Cardiff city centre include:

North Road Car Parks (open 24 hours)

St David’s Shopping Centre (closes at 8pm)

John Lewis (closes at 12.05am)

Capitol Shopping Centre (closes at midnight)

NCP - Adam Street, Dumfries Place and Greyfriars Road (open 24 hours)

There are more parking options available a little further out, according to Principality Parking, at:

Llandaff Rugby Club, The Old Mill, Western Ave, Cardiff, CF5 2AZ

Canton Rugby Club, Lawrenny Avenue, Cardiff, CF11 8BR

Ysgol Pwll Coch, Lawrenny Avenue, Cardiff, CF11 8BR

You can book your spot at these three car parks by heading to the Principality Parking website.

For those that don't mind a 25-minute walk, there is also parking available at Gôl Centres on Lawrenny Avenue, Cardiff, CF11 8BR.

There are usually a number of parking options available close to Principality Stadium through JustPark.

However, due to the popularity of the P!nk concert, the ones closest to the stadium are already sold out.

There are some parking spaces still left (at the time of publication) at various venues in Cardiff on the JustPark website, with the closest an 11-minute walk from the venue (for £49).

Park and ride facilities

There is also a park-and-ride facility available at Cardiff City Stadium (1.5 miles from Principality Stadium and approximately 10 to 15-minute journey time).

The park-and-ride service will cost £15.

The car park is open from 8.45am on Tuesday until 12.30am on Wednesday.

The drop-off point will be at Fitzhammon Embankment (the last bus will depart at midnight).

Public transport to Pink concert at Principality Stadium

Bus

There are a number of bus/coach options available to get you to the P!nk concert including:

Stagecoach

Cardiff Bus

Adventure Travel

Big Green Coach

Trains

Transport for Wales (TfW)

Transport for Wales will be providing additional capacity where possible on routes in/out of Cardiff on Tuesday.

Trains are still expected to be "very busy" so passengers are being urged to allow for plenty of time when travelling.

Post-event queues for mainline rail services will be on Central Square and queues for Valleys services will be to the rear of the station.

Meanwhile, Cardiff Queen Street will close at 9.30pm (except for accessible access and passengers that wish to travel to Cardiff Bay).

Great Western Railway (GWR)

GWR will also run additional services to help customers get home after the concert.

Extra trains will operate from Cardiff Central to:

Swansea

Newport

Bristol

Swindon

GWR services are also expected to be "very busy" immediately after the concert and a queueing system will be in place outside the station.