Gwent Police's statement said in full: "We received a report of a collision on the A468 between the Penrhos roundabout and the Trecynedd roundabout at around 1.15am on Sunday 9 June.

"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved one car: a white Ford Fiesta.

"The occupants of the car, a man from Cardiff and a woman from Caerphilly both aged 20, were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Officers investigating the collision want to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

"Anyone with information, including dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact us, by calling 101 or by sending a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400189563.

"Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."