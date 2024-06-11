Three crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze at the beloved former pub in Fairwater, Cwmbran on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 4.

The former pub, which was beloved by residents had been trading as the Fairwater House, but has undergone numerous transformations over the years.

For a brief period, the property was an Indian restaurant by the name of the Spice Inn, but that soon closed down, leaving the site vacant for a number of years.

That's not to say it hasn't had a range of uses in the intervening years, however, including playing a part in season two of Netflix's hit show Sex Education.

However, the site is currently on the market, after a planning application from November 2023 to turn it into an MOT and car wash site was refused on grounds that it would harm the visibility and amenity of the area without providing an acceptable alternative.

South Wales Fire and Rescue confirmed to the Argus that crews from the Cwmbran, Malpas and Cardiff Central stations attended the fire, which was safely extinguished.

The spokesperson said: "SWFRS received a call at approximately 17.14 on 4th June to reports of a fire at the former Spice Inn, Fairwater, Cwmbran.

"Three appliances and crews from Cwmbran, Malpas and Cardiff Central stations attended, and extinguished the fire.

"Stop message was given at 19.00."