Main road junction closed following crash with emergency services on scene

Live

A469 near Cefn Carnau Lane, Caerphilly, closed by crash

Emergency
Caerphilly
By Sallie Phillips

  • The A469 in Caerphilly between Mountain Shack Junction and Cefn Carnau Lane is closed due to a crash
  • Emergency services are on scene
  • Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes

