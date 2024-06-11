OFFICERS from Gwent Police have confirmed there was a crash on a key roundabout in Newport on Sunday morning.
An eyewitness informed the Argus around 11am on Sunday that a crash had taken place on the A48 Coldra roundabout in Newport.
Police have now confirmed that the crash involved two vehicles - a Suzuki Wagon R and a Volkswagen Golf.
However, they have also said neither driver required hospital treatment following the crash.
The full statement issued to the Argus said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision at the Coldra, Newport, at around 11.05am on Sunday 9 June.
"Officers attended; and the collision involved two vehicles - a Suzuki Wagon R, and a Volkswagen Golf.
"Neither driver needed hospital treatment."
