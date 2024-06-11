GWENT Police have found a burglar from Cwmbran who had breached his licence conditions.
Officers had appealed to find 34-year-old Colin Luce on Thursday, May 30, after he was deemed to have breached his licence conditions.
Luce received a prison sentence for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2023.
The police confirmed he had been found and returned to jail by posting on their social media accounts just after 5.30pm on Monday, June 10.
They thanked the public for their help with the appeal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here