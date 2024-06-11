Officers had appealed to find 34-year-old Colin Luce on Thursday, May 30, after he was deemed to have breached his licence conditions.

Luce received a prison sentence for burglary at Cardiff Crown Court in July 2023.

The police confirmed he had been found and returned to jail by posting on their social media accounts just after 5.30pm on Monday, June 10.

They thanked the public for their help with the appeal.