FINLEY HAINES, 18, of William Street, Blackwood was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Bloomfield Street last Boxing Day.

He was fined £130 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £52 surcharge.

IAN GREEDY, 37, of Corporation Road, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possessing/having custody of a fighting dog – an XL Bully – on March 20.

DWAYNE STOCK, 36, of Moorland Park, Newport must pay £505 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing/having custody of a fighting dog – an XL Bully – on April 9.

NATHAN WILLIAMS, 31, of Twyn Star, Dukestown, Tredegar was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months, and made the subject of a two-year restraining order after he admitted stalking between January 31 and April 5.

He must attend an accredited programme for 35 days, complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £85 costs.

ALEXANDER JAMES GIN, 29, of The Brades, Caerleon, Newport was banned from driving for six months for speeding at 57mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on October 5, 2023.

He must pay £300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PATRICK O’NEIL, 35, of Morden Road, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ALEC MORRISON, 47, of Lewis Street, Machen, Caerphilly must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PETER CRAIG EVANS, 52, of Ffordd Y Maes, Caerphilly was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ANGHEL ANTON, 59, of Fallowfield Drive, Newport was banned from driving for two years for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TEODOR AXINTE, 37, of Cwmcelyn Road, Blaina must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.