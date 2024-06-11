To prevent transmission to other patients, officials have confirmed the closure of two wards at the Royal Gwent Hospital on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

A spokesman for Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said: “There are currently two wards closed to new admissions at the Royal Gwent Hospital due to a Covid-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson for Royal Gwent Hospital has confirmed the closure due to a Covid-19 outbreak. (Image: File)

“As an airbourne virus, it is often difficult to prevent onward transmission of Covid-19 where patients are cared for in open bays and share toilets/bathroom facilities."

The health board spokesperson added that the infection prevention teams are continuing their work with the wards to "minimise the impact on patients and staff, and are completing daily reviews of the wards.

“Providing no further cases are identified, the wards are estimated to reopen on the 12th and 14th of June.”