FOUR men from Blaenau Gwent have been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison collectively, for their part in the drugs supply chain across Gwent.
Wesley Curtis (38), Daniel Warren (36), Gary Mogford (40), and Declan Jones (22), appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, May 24, where they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply the class A drug, cocaine.
PC Ryan Hagan, the officer in the case, said the force is "really pleased" with the sentencing of the individuals.
PC Hagan added: "I hope this acts as a reminder to those tempted to engage in such criminality.
"Illegal drugs have no place in our society and we will continue to target anyone involved in drug supply.
Daniel Warren, 36
Warren from Brynmawr, 36, received a sentence of eight years and three months in prison.
Wesley Curtis, 38
Curtis from Blaina, 38, received a sentence of six years and nine months.
Gary Mogford, 40
Mogford from Blaina, 40, received a sentence of six years and nine months.
Declan Jones, 22
Jones from Brynmawr, 22, received a sentence of six years.
PC Hagan, said: "I'd like to thank numerous departments within Gwent Police for their hard work to help bring these men to justice.
“If you have any information about the supply or use of drugs in your community, please call us on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via our Gwent Police Facebook or X pages.”
