The Nags Head Inn in Garthmyl is advertising for a new lease for those interested in taking on a lease of the highly celebrated pub.

According to the listing: “The current tenants purchased the business in 2023 and immediately undertook a complete refurbishment program to the property, repainting, replumbing and upgrading the electrics of the property.

“They also purchased a number of new items for the trade inventory. Despite the business trading very successfully and achieving higher turnover figures than the previous tenant, they have decided to relinquish their interest due to other business commitments and their wish to enjoy more time with their young family.”

As such the owners have said it is “an excellent opportunity for new operators to take over this outstanding business and reap the rewards for the works put into place by the current tenants.”

The pub has an illustrious history in recent years being named ‘Pub of the year’ at the AA Hospitality Awards in 2018 and was named as making one of the best Sunday roasts in the country by Wales online just last year.

The Nags Head Inn is described as “an elegant Grade II listed Georgian Coaching House that was purchased by the freeholder in 2009 who then undertook a complete redevelopment and refurbishment of the property which is finished in first class order.

“This was further enhanced by the current tenants who have furnished it to the highest quality with a number of antiques and quality fixtures.

“The premises are fitted and finished to first class standard throughout which is evident on visiting and we are positive this is part of the reason for its outstanding success as a quality coaching inn.

“The premises offer five interconnecting ground floor trading areas. Eight quality ensuite letting bedrooms at ground and first floor. Also, a two-bedroom ensuite owners accommodation.

“Outside is the well-appointed courtyard trade garden with additional small patio and ample parking for the business.”