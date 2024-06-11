Principality Stadium will welcome P!nk tonight (Tuesday, June 11), Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour next Tuesday (June 18) and the Foo Fighters on June 25.

To accommodate for the large crowds expected following the events, GWR will be providing additional services across the three Tuesdays to ensure concertgoers get home safely.

Great Western Railway providing additional services for blockbuster Principality Stadium gigs

GWR will operate 10 extra trains on each of the three nights (June 11, 18 and 25), providing more than 15,000 additional seats.

Each of the three Tuesdays will see a total of five services run to Swansea from 10.52pm, with 11 services to Newport travelling on to either Bristol Temple Meads, Bristol Parkway and Swindon from 10.30pm.

Despite the additional services trains to and from the P!nk, Taylor Swift and Foo Fighters concerts are still expected to be "very busy" and concertgoers are urged to plan their journeys ahead of time.

GWR Operations Director, Richard Rowland, said: “Principality Stadium is expecting nearly 50,000 people to attend each of these concerts over the next few weeks, many of whom will choose to do so by taking advantage of the ease of travelling by train.

“Safety of our customers is of the uppermost importance and we’re doing our best to help with additional trains alongside our normal timetable services.

“Previous events on this scale have shown that our trains get extremely busy, and people will need to queue outside the station to board trains safely.

“We encourage all who are using these services to check journey times and connections at gwr.com/check and allow sufficient time to complete your journey home.”

Queuing system to be in place

There will also be a queuing system in place outside of the Cardiff Central station for each of the three concerts.

See where you will need to queue outside of Cardiff Central station if you are attending either P!nk, Taylor Swift or Foo Fighters' concerts at Principality Stadium. (Image: GWR/Transport for Wales)

You can see a map showing where you will need to queue for each service above.

Transport for Wales also providing additional services

Transport for Wales (TfW) will also be providing additional capacity where possible on routes in/out of Cardiff today (Tuesday, June 11) for the P!nk concert at Principality Stadium.

Trains are still expected to be "very busy" and travellers in TfW services are being urged to allow "plenty of time for your journey".

Queues for Valleys services will be to the rear of the station while Cardiff Queen Street will close at 9.30pm (except for accessible access and passengers that wish to travel to Cardiff Bay).

There will be three blockbuster concerts at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in June 2024:

P!nk and her Summer Carnival 2024 tour (with special guests The Script, Gayle and Kid Cut Up) - June 11

Taylor Swift and her Eras Tour (with special guest Paramore) - June 18

Foo Fighters and their Everything or Nothing at All UK Tour (with special guests Wet Leg and Himalayas) - June 25

Doors to Principality Stadium will open at 5pm for the P!nk and Taylor Swift concerts, and at 7pm for the Foo Fighters.

All three concerts are expected to finish at around 10pm.