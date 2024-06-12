Council leader Anthony Hunt said he attended last weekend’s Big Event, at Cwmbran Boating Lake, organised by the community council and the previous weekend had attended Torfaen’s first gay Pride event in Pontypool Park.

“I know the amount of hard work that goes into arranging events like that,” said the Labour borough councillor for Panteg.

He also highlighted upcoming events Party in the Park in Pontnewydd Park, the World Heritage Day in Blaenavon and Relay for Life, to be held in Pontypool Park.

He said: “It proves there’s lots of good things to do in the community that are free of charge especially during the summer.”