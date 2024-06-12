The 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion of northern France to liberate Europe from the Nazis was marked last week with major ceremonies in Portsmouth and France and local events across the country.

Torfaen council leader Anthony Hunt told the June 11 full council meeting he’d like to start with a “big thank you all of our communities involved in the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“I attended a veterans event in Cwmbran and a beacon lighting in Fishpond Park, Panteg.

“Thank you to all involved in the fitting tributes to those who remember and lost their lives on that momentous day.”