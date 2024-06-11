National Highways has announced that a carriageway will be closed on the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge starting tomorrow (Wednesday, June 12, 2024).

Between 10pm on Wednesday night until 6am on Thursday morning on the M4 Westbound Junctions 22 - 23, a carriageway will be closed for maintenance.

A diversion will be in place via the M48 Severn Bridge.

The National Highways said the following on the closure: "We understand that these closures cause disruption to road users and local communities, and we’re striving to keep the bridges open as often as we can.

"Our work isn’t always visible. We may be carrying out repairs underneath the road surface, or waiting for construction materials to dry or set before continuing our work."

Works will also be carried out on Thursday night (June 13) and Friday night (June 14), with the closures operating between 10pm and 6am.

More details can be found on the National Highways website.