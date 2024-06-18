Greenfields School, located in the Bassaleg area of Newport, is a school registered to provide education for up to 30 pupils between ages 9 to 16 years, who have social, emotional and behavioural difficulties (SEBD). Staff at the school had a visit from Estyn in February 2024, with the Estyn report being released on April 25, 2024.

The team from Estyn praised the school for providing "an appropriate range of learning experiences, well matched to pupils’ interests and aspirations."

Pupils that attend the school receive a "flexible and tailored curriculum", which gives them the chance to access a wide range of relevant accredited qualifications.

Greenfields School was also commended for creating welcoming classrooms, which "help to create a positive learning environment".

Staff have been praised highly for having "positive relationships with pupils" and knowing them well, which creates a culture of "mutual respect".

Positive attributes that staff at the school possess, include being skilled and compassionate when "managing pupils’ behaviour in a non-confrontational way".

Lastly, annual reports to parents are thorough and comprehensive according to the report, giving parents a clear overview of their child's progress.

The team from Estyn did note the "significant" staffing changes at the school, which places more responsibility on the headteacher who manages the school on a day-to-day basis. This has had a knock-on effect on the school as leaders have been unable to fully action the recommendations from the last Estyn inspection.

The report highlighted that the school is beginning to pinpoint long and medium-term targets for the pupils, particularly in relation to exams and destinations. However targets are not always specific enough which can effect the understanding of pupil progress.

A spokesperson for Estyn said: "The school has recently introduced a system to celebrate what pupils have done well in their learning and to identify future improvements needed.

"However, pupils do not always understand what they need to do to improve. In addition, outcomes of formative assessments are not used consistently to inform planning."

Greenfields School in Newport were contacted for a statement, but declined to comment.

Those interested can find the full Estyn report here.