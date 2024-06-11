The force confirmed that the crash took place on the A469 Thornhill Road in Caerphilly near Cefn Carnau Lane. The incident was reported to the police at around 3pm on Monday, June 10, leading to the closure of the road for around 15 hours.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "The collision involved one car – a Volkswagen Polo – and a lamppost and a tree.

"Officers along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, Wales Air Ambulance and Welsh Ambulance Service attended and two people - a man and woman - were taken to hospital for treatment."

The road between the Caerphilly Mountain Snack bar and the Ridgeway Golf Club was closed for around 15 hours, from around 3pm on Monday, June 10, until around 6am on Tuesday, June 11.

Motorists were advised to take alternative routes as traffic was heavy and diversions had been put in place.

The Gwent Police spokesperson added: "The man, a 27-year-old man from Cwmbran was arrested on suspicion of multiple drug and driving offences and remains in police custody.

"The woman, a 23-year-old from Pontypool, remains in hospital with serious injuries."