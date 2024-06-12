The community will come together to make new connections and find out more about inspiring projects.

This special activity-packed event, including a mini-Big Lunch, is organised by the Eden Project for this Saturday, June 15.

The eco-charity has partnered with groups in the city and surrounding areas for the upcoming event.

It invites community-minded people to connect with each other and with nature.

The interactive day is part of the Month of Community in June.

Last year, more than 14 million people participated, raising £35million for good causes.

The event provides opportunities for networking and idea-sharing.

It shines a light on impactful projects that are making a difference in the area, offering practical workshops and plenty of creative ideas for enhancing community spirit.

The free event is taking place at The Hive Newport, a community space, laundrette, and kitchen that provides a safe and social space on Newport's high street.

It had just been opened earlier this year, but has already made a significant impact.

Guests will get to hear from the people in charge of The Hive.

They will share how they have transformed a prominent city centre space into a social and supportive community hub, open to everyone.

Creative workshops will form a vital part of the agenda, with sessions on preparing beeswax food wraps and creating wildflower seed bombs to beautify spaces.

There will also be opportunities for guests to engage in outdoor activities at the Count on Nature eco fair at Newport Cathedral or the Focus on Change for Newport event at The Place.

The day culminates with a mini-Big Lunch for everyone to share food and get to know one another even better.

Samantha Evans, community network developer at Eden Project Communities, said: "We couldn’t be more excited to bring our passion for community connection to Newport.

"With some wonderful projects already in place, we hope more local people will be inspired to chat to their neighbours, get involved where they live or embark on their own community activity as part of the Month of Community.

"We hope all our guests leave feel connected and motivated to make a difference in their neighbourhood!"

The event is part of a series of national community-focused events stretching across the UK, showcasing simple and fun ways to unite people.

The goal is to inspire more people to become changemakers, especially in the Month of Community.

The Month of Community is all about celebrating local connections and supporting good causes that build stronger communities across the UK.

This calendar for the Month of Community 2024 includes various awareness weeks spanning from the Big Lunch to Small Charity Week and Care Home Open Week.

With limited places available, booking is required.