Martin Newell was elected to Monmouth Town Council after gaining 274 votes to defeat Labour candidate Sarah Louise James who had 200 votes.

Mr Newell, who works in Monmouth, will now represent the town ward and the vacancy was created following the resignation of Labour member George Rist.

He had won the seat at a by-election just before Christmas which was the the third town council by-election the Labour Party had won across Monmouthshire at the end of last year. Mr Rist resigned in March ahead of a court appearance where he admitted charges of causing harassment, alarm or distress and of racially and religiously aggravated abuse of a doorman at a pub in Monmouth.

Turnout at last week’s election was 27.7 per cent and there were three spoilt papers.

The Labour and Conservative parties are also battling to fill two vacant seats on Chepstow Town Council with by-elections to be held on Thursday, June 20, and polls will be open to registered voters aged 16 and over. There is no need for photo ID to vote in council elections.