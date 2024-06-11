LIVE: Heavy traffic as concertgoers head to international pop star gig

- Delays can be seen on the M4 heading west, as concertgoers attend a gig in Cardiff
- More traffic is likely to join as we head into post-work rush hour and as more fans head to the stadium for tonight's concert.
- LIVE updates here.
Live
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here