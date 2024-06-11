South Wales Argus
LIVE: Heavy traffic as concertgoers head to international pop star gig

Live

P!nk Pink Principality Stadium Cardiff - M4 traffic delays

Music Concert
Entertainment
Music
Traffic
Cardiff
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • Delays can be seen on the M4 heading west, as concertgoers attend a gig in Cardiff
  • More traffic is likely to join as we head into post-work rush hour and as more fans head to the stadium for tonight's concert.
  • LIVE updates here.

