St Aeddan’s is a Grade I listed 15th century medieval parish church, with 12th century foundations. It's roof was at the end of its life.

The deterioration had already forced the church to temporarily close after destruction from Storm Dennis led to severe water damage inside the building.

Although the church is now open again, there was concern that, if the roof was not fixed, it would not survive a winter of harsh winds and rains and would force the church to close completely.

The new roof is key to the long-term sustainability of the church and will ensure it can carry on serving the community for generations to come.

The much-loved church is to get a share of a £1 million urgent funding pay-out from the National Churches Trust. It will receive a £16,109 grant, meaning that along with funds raised locally it has the total amount needed to fix the rotting roof.

Claire Walker, chief executive of the National Churches Trust, said: "I’m delighted that we are able to support St Aeddan’s church with funding. This will safeguard the unique heritage of this ancient and historic church and keep it open and in use for the benefit of local people."

The Rev Sally Ingle-Gillis, ministry area leader, Heart of Monmouthshire Ministry Area, said: “The congregation and community of St Aeddan’s Church, are immensely grateful to the National Churches Trust for its recent grant. Our church building belongs to everyone, and we are excited that its significance is recognised and valued.

“This picture-perfect church is cared for by a small group of dedicated people who are determined to ensure that its sacred beauty is intact and safe for generations to come.

"Without the help of the National Churches Trust, this would simply not be possible to achieve. The charity’s work supporting our special church buildings and heritage allows us to celebrate the past and plan for the future.”

The church retains fine original details, including a late medieval rood screen.

The church consists of barrel-vaulted nave with integral chancel, which is divided by the almost complete oak rood screen with its loft and tympanum still in situ. It is thought to be perhaps the most complete rood arrangement in any church in England and Wales. There is a rood stair against the south wall of the nave, a west bellcote and west porch, all of which date from the 15th century.

There is an unusually fine bowl Norman font suggesting that the foundations of the church may also be Norman. This might account for the earlier wall discovered in 1952, 6m east of the current wall.

The church is surrounded by three of Wales’s most historic Yew trees. The churchyard is also renowned for its beautiful setting as it is located at the crossroads of some of the Usk Valley’s most ancient walk paths, which draws walkers from Wales and beyond.

The funding will enable the reroofing of the degraded stone tiled roof. The funding will also include an inspection of the supporting roof timbers and to repair and rectify any substandard roof supports. Also to eradicate any insect infestation.