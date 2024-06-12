The TOG's Centre in Pontypool in Torfaen, which has been running since the 1990s, wants to put service users' minds at ease to say they will not be closing.

A spokesperson for the TOG's Centre, said: "The Action for Children project - Tafarn Newydd has also been based at the TOG’s centre for many years supporting children with disabilities and their families, but this is a separate organisation and service to the Centre TOG's Charity.

The TOG's Centre (Image: The TOG's Centre)

"The TOG's Centre and its services will not be affected by Tafarn Newydd’s project closure and would like to reassure all the TOG’s families of our continuous support."

National Lottery funding helped to build the TOGs Centre (previously known as Torfaen Opportunities Group) in New Inn, Pontypool in the early 2000’s. In 2002, TOGs registered as a charity.

The Tog's Centre spokesperson added that the service delivery of the charity has evolved, and said: "the main focus [is] on supporting children and young people with disabilities and their families.

"Currently, both weekly and holiday provision are provided by TOG's to over 70 children and young people."

The TOG's Centre is based in Pontypool in Torfaen (Image: Google Maps)

The TOG’s Centre is a local, self-funded charity "that strives to support the needs of its community, we have grown and adapted to ensure children and young people in need of our services are supported."

The charity said: "We rely heavily on our very dedicated staff many of whom are parents and carers of children with disabilities and additional needs, alongside our committed community volunteers.

"We will continue to work alongside and strengthen our partnerships with services within Torfaen Council and the local health board."