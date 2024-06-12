Shane Price, 29, from Newport was part of a “well-established criminal enterprise” selling heroin and crack cocaine in the Risca area.

The defendant ran an “extremely busy drugs line” which saw more than 10,000 text bombs sent out in one six-month period between March and September 2022.

Laurence Jones, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court: “When officers phoned this line they found both the phone and defendant under a bed.”

He added: “It is the police’s conclusion that it was clear that the number was an extremely busy drugs line which was involved in the sale of controlled drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin.

“This was a well-established drug enterprise with a well-founded customer base demonstrated by the extensive number of drug-related text messages.

“Cell site data analysis showed that the text bombs were often sent from the defendant's home address.

“This was a sophisticated set-up.”

Price, of Price Close, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and possession of cannabis.

His offending spanned March 28, 2022 and April 15 this year.

The defendant has relevant previous convictions.

He was jailed for four years in 2019 for supplying the same class A drugs. Price got a suspended custodial sentence in 2015 for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Gareth Williams mitigating for the father-of-four asked the court to give the defendant credit for his guilty pleas.

He added that his client had wrestled with drug addiction problems and had recently been working as a labourer.

Judge Rhys Rowlands told Price: “This matter is seriously aggravated by your conviction in 2019.”

He added: "You are resolved to stay out of trouble and to keep clean once you are released.

“I hope for your sake and for that of your family that you do.”

The defendant was jailed for four years and six months and told he would serve half of that term before being released on licence.

The time Price has spent remanded in custody since his arrest will count toward that sentence.

He must also pay a statutory victim surcharge.