The 'Newport Game Bar', located on Newport's High Street, will open its doors to nostalgic arcades fans this Friday, June 14, offering a range of drinks from the owner's distillery for the residents of Newport.

Daniel Dyer, 48, said the space at the former Tiny Rebel site is "a prime site in the centre of Newport, next to the new-ish market."

Jurassic Park pinball machine (Image: Newport Game Bar)

Dr No pinball machine (Image: Newport Game Bar)

Mr Dyer currently runs the 'Spirit of Wales Distillery' in Maesglas.

He added: "As we have gone from strength to strength it has long been an ambition to operate a bar in the centre of Newport City Centre, when the Tiny Rebel building came available, I enquired straight away."

Part of games area (Image: Newport Game Bar)

As a gamer from Newquay, Mr Dyer loves the nostalgia and experience of playing arcade games.

The new tenant in the former Tiny Rebel site, said: "Whenever I have travelled on business, I've found arcade places and thought I would bring that to Newport."

The 'Newport Game Bar' owner said he "wanted to bring back some fun arcade games and pinball to Newport, so that it would be a great venue for couples to enjoy and have fun, as well as friends to meet up and hang out."

Basketball (Image: Newport Game Bar)

Prize boxing (Image: Newport Game Bar)

As well as a range of international ciders, beers and ales, the games bar will offer its own range of specialty spirits.

Mr Dyer also highlighted the range of non-alcoholic drinks the games bar will offer to cater for those that don't drink or are cutting down, and said: "A lot of people are becoming more conscientious about their drinking habits" so he decided to offer a large selection of non-alcoholic drinks. These include non-alcoholic beers such as Stella Artois and Guinness at 0%.

Bar in Newport Game Bar (Image: Newport Game Bar)

The bar will also serve non-alcoholic 'candy shop' drinks which include retro flavours such as fizzy fruit sours and rhubarb and custard.

The 'Newport Game Bar' will open its doors on Friday, June 14, 2024.